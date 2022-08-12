Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 127.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

