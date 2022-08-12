Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 110

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

