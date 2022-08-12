CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of CGI worth $77,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

About CGI

CGI stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

