Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $61,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

