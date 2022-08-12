Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.56. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $289.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

