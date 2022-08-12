Citigroup Downgrades Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Neutral

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

ALPMY stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

