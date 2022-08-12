Citigroup Downgrades Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Neutral

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
ALPMY stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52.
About Astellas Pharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.