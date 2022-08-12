Commerce Bank Buys 1,373 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $48.69 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

