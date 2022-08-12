Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

