Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

