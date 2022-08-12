Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

