Commerce Bank Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $17,134,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.2 %

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.