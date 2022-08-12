Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

