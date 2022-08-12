Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

