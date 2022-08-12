Commerce Bank Sells 1,952 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

