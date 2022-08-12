Commerce Bank Sells 3,005 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Polaris by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after buying an additional 154,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Polaris Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

