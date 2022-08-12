Commerce Bank Sells 376 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

