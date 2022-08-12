Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

