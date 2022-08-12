Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 4,850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($88.78) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.