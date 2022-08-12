Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 4,850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
CODYY stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.