Comparing McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 14.39% 13.17% 5.99% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. McGrath RentCorp pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $616.83 million 3.41 $89.71 million $3.95 21.83 California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for McGrath RentCorp and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats California First Leasing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.