Construction Partners, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ROAD opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,448.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 566,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Construction Partners by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 266,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

