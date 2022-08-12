Contrasting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 5 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 4 5 0 2.56

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 20.10% 2.37% 1.38%

Dividends

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Realty Income pays out 280.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million 24.72 $9.50 million N/A N/A Realty Income $2.08 billion 21.36 $359.46 million $1.06 69.68

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Realty Income beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

