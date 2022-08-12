Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRAG. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.19. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

