Cowen Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $10.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.55.

Curaleaf Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

