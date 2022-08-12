Credit Suisse Group Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

VNOM opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 188.73%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

