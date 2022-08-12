Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Crestchic Trading Down 0.6 %

Crestchic stock opened at GBX 262.30 ($3.17) on Tuesday. Crestchic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268 ($3.24).

Get Crestchic alerts:

Crestchic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.