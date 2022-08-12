Critical Review: Lucid Group (LCID) vs. Its Competitors

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -17,528.89% -14.03% -1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lucid Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 806 2077 2826 117 2.39

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.50%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -12.48 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 94.03

Lucid Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucid Group competitors beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.