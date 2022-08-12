Critical Survey: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out -526.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Hudson Pacific Properties -2.05% -0.54% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hudson Pacific Properties 3 6 2 0 1.91

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $20.18, indicating a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.57 $170.55 million $1.18 15.84 Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 2.43 $10.11 million ($0.19) -80.89

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

