Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

