Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
