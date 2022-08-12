Csenge Advisory Group Buys 732 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

