Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

