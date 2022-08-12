Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after buying an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $45.80 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.