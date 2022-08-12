Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 9,043 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 567,522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

