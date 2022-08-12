Csenge Advisory Group Invests $385,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,495 shares of company stock worth $548,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

