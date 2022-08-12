Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $341,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.62 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

