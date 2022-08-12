Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $359,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $5,136,212 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

