Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

