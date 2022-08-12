Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 637 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Crocs were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crocs by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

