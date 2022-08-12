Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 5,601 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,670,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HYD stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

