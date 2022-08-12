Csenge Advisory Group Sells 11,906 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.