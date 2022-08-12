Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,565 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $296.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

