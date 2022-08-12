Csenge Advisory Group Sells 434 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,540,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

