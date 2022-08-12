Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,087 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

