Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,759 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

