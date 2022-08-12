Csenge Advisory Group Takes $288,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

