Csenge Advisory Group Takes $335,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $20,740,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.5 %

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

