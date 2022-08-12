Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

