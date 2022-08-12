Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

