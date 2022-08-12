Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

