Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.