Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

